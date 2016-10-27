Penn State women claim No. 2 seed in Big Ten tournament

The Big Ten released the tournament bracket on Thursday and Penn State is in the top two.
The Nittany Lions, who shared the conference’s regular season title with Minnesota and Northwestern, earned the No. 2 seed. The Golden Gophers claimed the top spot, with the Wildcats coming in at No. 3.
Penn State opens the tournament at 1 p.m. on Sunday hosting No. 7 Rutgers. If the Nittany Lions win, they would host either Northwestern or No. 6 Nebraska on Nov. 4.
In the top half of the bracket, Minnesota hosts No. 8 Indiana and No. 4 Michigan hosts No. 5 Wisconsin.
The championship game is set for a 2 p.m. start on Nov. 6 and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Dennis snags conference award
ROSEMONT, Ill. Goalkeeper Amanda Dennis was named the Big Ten’s Player of the Week on Thursday.
The freshman earned her seventh shut out of the season on Wednesday when Penn State blanked Ohio State 2-0. The win clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season title for the 18th consecutive season.
