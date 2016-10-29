Nittany Lions receive all-league honors in women’s soccer

Penn State’s Frannie Crouse, Nickolette Driesse and Elizabeth Ball each earned first-team All-Big Ten honors, the conference announced in a press release Friday.
Crouse led the Big Ten with 12 goals this season, and Driesse recorded a team-high six assists.
Nittany Lions teammates Megan Schafer and Charlotte Williams were both third-team selections. Schafer finished with five goals and four assists, and Williams had four goals and four assists.
Penn State goalkeeper Amanda Dennis and midfielder Laura Freigang picked up All-Freshman Team honors. Isabelle Clauss was the Nittany Lions’ Sportsmanship Award honoree.
Penn State (11-3-4) opens the Big Ten tournament against Rutgers on Sunday.
