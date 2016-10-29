Penn State Soccer

October 29, 2016 12:35 AM

Nittany Lions receive all-league honors in women’s soccer

From CDT staff reports

ROSEMONT, Ill.

Penn State’s Frannie Crouse, Nickolette Driesse and Elizabeth Ball each earned first-team All-Big Ten honors, the conference announced in a press release Friday.

Crouse led the Big Ten with 12 goals this season, and Driesse recorded a team-high six assists.

Nittany Lions teammates Megan Schafer and Charlotte Williams were both third-team selections. Schafer finished with five goals and four assists, and Williams had four goals and four assists.

Penn State goalkeeper Amanda Dennis and midfielder Laura Freigang picked up All-Freshman Team honors. Isabelle Clauss was the Nittany Lions’ Sportsmanship Award honoree.

Penn State (11-3-4) opens the Big Ten tournament against Rutgers on Sunday.

