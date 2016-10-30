Rutgers knocks off Penn State in women’s soccer

No. 7 seed Rutgers upset second-seeded Penn State 2-0 in the Big Ten women’s soccer tournament quarterfinals Sunday at Jeffrey Field.
Scarlet Knights goalie Alana Jimenez made six saves for the shutout.
Erica Murphy scored Rutgers’ first goal in the 28th minute, and Madison Tiernan pushed the lead to 2-0 with a goal in the 72nd minute.
The Nittany Lions (11-4-4) took 11 shots in the second half and outshot Rutgers 13-7.
Penn State goalie Amanda Dennis finished with two saves.
Rutgers (10-3-6) advances to Friday’s conference tournament semifinals to face third-seeded Northwestern, which beat Nebraska 4-3 on penalty kicks.
The NCAA selection show will be Nov. 7 at 4:30 p.m., and the NCAA tournament begins Nov. 12.
