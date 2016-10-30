Northwestern blanks Nittany Lions in men’s soccer

Jeffrey Hopson’s goal in the 25th minute lifted Northwestern to a 1-0 win over Penn State on Sunday.
Penn State goalie Evan Finney made four saves, while Northwestern’s Francisco Tomasino stopped five shots.
The Nittany Lions (8-7-2) will return to action as the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten tournament, facing fourth-seeded Michigan State on the road in the quarterfinals on Sunday.
The tournament starts Saturday with a first-round matchup between No. 8 Michigan and No. 9 Rutgers. The winner will face No. 1 seed Maryland.
