Penn State men’s soccer players earn Big Ten conference honors

Penn State’s Connor Maloney, Robby Segal and Pierre Reedy each earned Big Ten season honors Friday as teams prepare for the conference tournament.
Maloney was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection, posting a team-high seven goals to go with five assists; Segal landed on the second team while anchoring the defense; and Reedy was named to the All-Freshman team after notching a goal and two assists in the final three games of the season and starting all 17 games this year.
The Nittany Lions travel to Michigan State for the first round of the conference tournament at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Comments