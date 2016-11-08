Penn State women’s soccer to open NCAA tournament against Bucknell

The Penn State women’s soccer team has the road laid out in front of them to defend its national championship.
The Nittany Lions (11-4-4) were selected Monday to their 22nd straight NCAA tournament, drawing Bucknell (16-1-2) for the first round at 6 p.m. Friday at Jeffrey Field.
The Bison will make the trip down Route 45 after winning the Patriot League championship. The teams have met twice previously in the NCAA tournament, in 2001 and 2005.
Penn State was one of eight Big Ten teams to make the 64-team field, the most of any conference.
The winner of Friday’s game will meet either Monmouth or No. 3 seed Virginia in the second round.
