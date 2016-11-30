3 Penn State women’s soccer player honored nationally

The National Soccer Coaches Association announced its All-Great Lakes Region on Wednesday and Penn State had three players chosen.
Elizabeth Ball, Frannie Crouse and Nickolette Driesse were all selected to the second team. All three players started in the Nittany Lions’ 21 games this season.
Ball, who is a defender, helped lead a defense that had nine shutouts. Crouse led Penn State with 12 goals and and had 27 points. She also tallied five game-winning goals.
Driesse, who played her final season with the Nittany Lions was another part of that solid defense and her six assists led the team.
Comments