Penn State men’s soccer players Connor Maloney, Robby Sagel invited to MLS draft combine

Penn State seniors Connor Maloney and Robby Sagel have been invited to the Major League Soccer combine.
The event will be held Jan. 8-12 in Los Angeles, ahead of the MLS SuperDraft on Jan. 13.
Maloney and Sagel are among 53 men’s players invited to the combine, and among just six attending from the Big Ten. It is the first time two Nittany Lions have been selected to the combine, and they are the first from the program since goalie Andrew Wolverton in 2014.
Maloney started 75 games over his career, notching 27 goals and 16 assists as a midfielder, including eight goals and five assists during his senior season.
Sagel started 31 matches and played in 32 on the back line during his two-year career at Penn State, anchoring a defense that earned 10 shutouts during that time.
