Sigue, Harris called up Canadian national team

Penn State forwards Aymar Sigue and Dayonn Harris have been called up to the Canadian U-20 National Team for the squad’s training camp from Jan. 12-22.
The training takes place in Canada and Panama; the team will travel for international matches with Panama on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 in preparation for the CONCACAF Men’s U-20 Championship, which takes place from Feb. 17 to Mar. 6 in Costa Rica.
Harris started all 18 matches for Penn State in 2016, totaling eight points (three goals, two assists). The sophomore scored the game-winner against Pittsburgh and recorded a brace at No. 4 Maryland.
Sigue made 11 starts and appeared in 16 matches in his inaugural season with Penn State after a transfer from Tulsa. In his first-year opportunity, the junior netted three goals, including the game-winner against Oakland.
