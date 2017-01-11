Penn State Soccer

January 11, 2017 10:38 PM

English midfielder joins Penn State men’s soccer

From CDT staff reports

English defensive midfielder / outside back Mike Conneh was signed by the Nittany Lions and will be immediately eligible to participate in spring competition, Penn State men’s soccer announced Wednesday.

Conneh, a native of Sheffield in South Yorkshire, played club soccer for Nottingham Forest from 2009-10 and Sheffield Wednesday from 2010-16.

Conneh made his FA Cup debut at 15 years old, and he tallied 11 goals and 16 assists in the 2013-14 campaign.

The early signee played high school soccer at Meadowhead School, where he led his side to four league titles and four district cups.

