Penn State’s Nickolette Driesse taken in NWSL draft

Penn State’s Nickolette Driesse was selected by the Orlando Pride in the fourth round of the National Women’s Soccer League college draft on Thursday.
Driesse was the second pick of the fourth round, 32nd overall, and will join former Nittany Lions Maddy Evans and Ali Krieger on the Pride roster. She posted a goal and a team-high six assists while starting all 21 matches in the midfield last fall for Penn State.
“First and foremost, I’d like to thank God, because without him none of this would even be possible,” Driesse said in a statement released by Penn State. “I’d like to thank my family for always supporting me and always believing in me. I’d like to thank Penn State and my coaches. Everyone at PDA. All of my teammates growing up, because without you guys I would not be here. I’m really excited for this opportunity with Orlando.”
