Maloney, Sagel selected in MLS SuperDraft

Penn State’s Connor Maloney and Robby Sagel were picked Tuesday in Major League Soccer’s SuperDraft.
Maloney was a third-round selection of the Columbus Crew, while Sagel was picked in the fourth round by the Houston Dynamo. The Nittany Lions have seen 10 players selected since the draft’s first year in 1996, and coach Bob Warming has had at least one player from his teams picked in all but one year since 1996.
Maloney, a forward, posted 27 goals and 16 assists in 75 career matches, while Sagel, a defender, notched two career goals while starting 31 of his 32 games over his two seasons in blue and white.
Comments