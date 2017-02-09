Women’s soccer trio earned U.S. U-19 camp trip

A trio of Penn State soccer players participated in a week-long training camp with the United States U-19 Women’s National Team from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4.
Rising sophomore Amanda Dennis and incoming freshmen Kerry Abello and Frankie Tagliaferri were among the 30 players called into the camp.
Dennis, Penn State’s starting goalkeeper last season, made the 2016 Big Ten All-Freshman Team. The San Diego native has a long history with the U.S. Soccer, previously training with every youth team from the U-14 to the U-20 level.
Abello, a defender, and Tagliaferri, a forward, were members of the U.S. U-17 team.
