Penn State women’s soccer announces spring schedule

Penn State announced its six-match spring exhibition women’s soccer schedule on Monday.
The Nittany Lions will host a doubleheader against Pittsburgh and Syracuse on Saturday, facing the Panthers at 12:30 p.m. and the Orange at 2:30 p.m. at Holuba Hall. Penn State will also host St. Francis (March 26) and Bucknell (March 31) this spring with the site to be determined.
The Nittany Lions will face former players in their other two games.
Penn State will play the NWSL’s Washington Spirit — featuring Penn State products Whitney Church and Joanna Lohman — on March 18 in Boyds, Md. The team will finish the spring with a game against Sky Blue FC on April 9 with a site to be determined. Former Penn State players Maya Hayes and Raquel Rodriguez are on Sky Blue FC’s roster.
