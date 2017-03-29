Penn State’s Riley Grant inks deal with MLS’ Seattle Sounders

Riley Grant became the third Penn State men’s soccer player to sign a professional contract in 2017 on Wednesday.
The forward agreed to join the Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders developmental team.
“I am so grateful to be able to continue my soccer career beyond college into the pros,” Grant said in a release. “Not many people get this type of opportunity and it is something that I do not take for granted. I am very thankful for everyone who has supported me throughout my life and helped me to achieve my dream of becoming a professional soccer player. I still have so much to learn and a lot of hard work ahead of me but I am excited and feel honored to be a part of the Sounders organization.”
The Nittany Lions are just one of two Big Ten teams — joining Maryland — to have three players sign professional contracts this year. Connor Maloney and Robby Sagel were the other Nittany Lions to sign this year as they were each drafted in the MLS SuperDraft.
The Copley, Ohio native started in 34 of the 52 games he played after transferring to Penn State from Akron. During his career, Grant tallied two goals, had 16 shots on goal and dished out six assists.
