Penn State defender Maddie Elliston, seen here earlier in the season, watched her team fall 4-0 Friday to Stanford in the NCAA quarterfinals.
Penn State Soccer

Penn State women’s soccer team’s season ends in NCAA quarterfinals

From CDT staff reports

November 24, 2017 08:03 PM

STANFORD, Calif. Penn State’s hopes for a national championship ended Friday night.

The No. 3-seeded Nittany Lions couldn’t slip past the No. 1 team in the country, Stanford, during a 4-0 loss in the NCAA quarterfinals at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium.

It was the first time all season the Nittany Lions (15-5-4) allowed more than three goals in a game. It was also the 20th straight win for the Cardinal (22-1).

Stanford’s Catarina Macario struck just 95 seconds into the contest on an unassisted goal. Three other members of the Cardinal proceeded to score in the first half — at the 10-, 11- and 24-minute marks. Stanford led 4-0 at halftime.

The Nittany Lions were out-played in just about every facet. Stanford out-shot Penn State by a 16-to-6 margin and had nine shots on goal to PSU’s two. The Cardinal had five corner kicks to the Nittany Lions’ two. And PSU goalie Rose Chandler made four saves while allowing four scores.

Stanford will advance to the semifinals, where it will play South Carolina. Penn State’s season ends with the loss — but it still finishes with a Big Ten tournament title and its sixth 15-win year in seven seasons.

