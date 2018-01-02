Jeff Cook named Penn State men’s soccer coach

Longtime Dartmouth coach Jeff Cook, who worked last season as an assistant coach in the United Soccer League, has been named as the 12th head coach of the Penn State men’s soccer program.
Cook coached Dartmouth from 2001 to 2012, before moving on to the youth-development program attached to the MLS’ Philadelphia Union. In 2016, he was named the assistant coach to Union affiliate Bethlehem Steel FC (of the USL) while also serving as the head coach of the Under-19 Union Academy team.
“I am thrilled to accept this opportunity to become the next men’s soccer coach at the Pennsylvania State University,” Cook said in a written statement. “It’s an honor for me to become a member of the Nittany Lion family.”
Cook guided Dartmouth to five Ivy League Championships and seven NCAA tournament appearances, with round of 16 showings in both 2008 and 2010. As the Union’s U-19 coach, in 2016, he watched his team finish third in the national standings and qualify for the Elite stage of the MLS Youth Cup.
He first became a head coach in 1991 at Div. III Wheaton College, then became a Dartmouth assistant in 1994 before moving up to Cincinnati head coach in 1996. He was the Conference USA Coach of the Year in 1997 and then traveled back to Dartmouth in 2001 as its head coach.
He finished 44-42-8 at Cincinnati and went 77-54-26 at Dartmouth.
“We are thrilled to have Jeff Cook joining our family as the leader of the Penn State men’s soccer program,” Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said in a news release. “Jeff has excelled at all levels during his more than 25 years of coaching and is clearly a great fit for Penn State.”
Cook, a Massachusetts native and graduate of Bates College, inherits a Penn State team that hasn’t had a winning season since 2014-15. The Nittany Lions were 5-10-2 last season, when Bob Warming announced his retirement after 40 years.
