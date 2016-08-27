BYU upsets Penn State women’s soccer

Ashley Hatch scored three goals to lead No. 14 Brigham Young to a 3-2 upset win over the No. 5 Penn State women’s soccer team at Jeffrey Field on Friday night.
Frannie Crouse and Charlotte Williams scored back-to-back goals in the second half to erase a 2-0 deficit before Hatch found the back of the net to give BYU (2-1-0) the lead for good in the 78th minute.
Crouse and Haleigh Echard each had assists for Penn State.
Nittany Lions goalie Amanda Dennis made four saves.
Penn State (1-1-1) returns to action at UCLA at 11 p.m. Friday.
