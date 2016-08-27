Nittany Lions tie No. 1 Stanford in men’s soccer

Senior goalkeeper Evan Finney made six saves, and the Nittany Lions staved off No. 1 Stanford to earn a double-overtime 0-0 draw at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium on Friday night.
The Cardinal, reigning 2015 College Cup champions, launched 17 shots to Penn State’s eight.
But Finney held firm in net, making four saves in regulation and a pair in overtime.
The Nittany Lions tested Stanford goalkeeper Andrew Epstein only once, but forwards Connor Maloney and Dayonn Harris recorded three shots each.
Penn State continues its season-opening Golden State trip at California-Berkley on Sunday.
