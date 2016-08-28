Penn State men’s soccer falls to Cal in overtime

Connor Maloney and his brother, Austin, gave Penn State an early lead, but California came back to earn a 2-1 win in overtime on Sunday.
Connor Maloney found the back of the net in the seventh minute on an assist by Austin Maloney. It was the 20th goal of Connor Maloney’s career.
Penn State took that 1-0 lead into halftime.
But California tied the game on a goal by Nick Lima in the 53rd minute. Ugo Rebecchini recorded an assist on the play.
Lima then scored the game-winning goal on an assist by Trevor Haberkorn in overtime.
The Golden Bears (1-0-1) outshot Penn State 21-9.
Evan Finney made two saves in 81-plus minutes of action, and Arie Ammann made one save in nine-plus minutes.
Ammann replaced Finney in net at the 81:32 mark and allowed the game-winning goal.
Penn State (0-1-1) hosts James Madison at 7 p.m. Friday.
Comments