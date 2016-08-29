5 Penn State women’s soccer players headed for U.S. U-20 squad

Five Penn State women’s soccer players are on the United States U-20 women’s national team roster and will participate in a training camp in September, U.S. Soccer announced last week.
Rose Chandler, Maddie Elliston, Ellie Jean, Emily Ogle and Kaleigh Riehl are among 20 players who will train at the U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Carson, Calif., from Sept. 1-19. The team will also face Korea Republic on Sept. 14, England on Sept. 16 and Brazil on Sept. 18 in the U-20 Women’s NTC Invitational.
