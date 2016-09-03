UCLA tops Penn State women’s soccer in overtime

Penn State played late into the night before falling 1-0 in overtime to No. 11 UCLA on Friday.
Jessie Fleming accounted for the score 8:01 into the extra period, heading in the ball off MacKenzie Cerda’s corner kick. The teams were knotted in shot attempts at 10-10, but the Bruins (3-1) held possession in the extra time with a 3-0 shot advantage.
It was the only ball to beat Amanda Dennis, who made two saves for the No. 13 Nittany Lions (1-2-1). Micah Teagan stopped six shots for the Bruins (3-1).
Penn State, which visits Long Beach State on Sunday, nearly scored the winner in the final seconds of regulation, when Laura Freigang found Charlotte Williams behind the UCLA defense, but Williams’ attempt from 10 yards out sailed over the net.
