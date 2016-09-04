Penn State Volleyball

September 4, 2016 11:08 PM

Stanford sweeps Penn State in women’s volleyball

From CDT staff reports

BOULDER, Colo.

No. 13 Penn State fell 26-24, 25-18, 25-22 to No. 9 Stanford on Sunday in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge at Coors Events Center.

The Nittany Lions are on their first three-game losing streak since Oct.-Nov. 2002 and their first three-game losing streak in nonconference play since Sept. 1989.

Abby Detering had a career-high 35 assists for the Nittany Lions. Simone Lee had a team-high 12 kills, and Haleigh Washington had nine kills.

Inky Ajanaku led Stanford (2-1) with 11 kills, and Hayley Hodson had nine kills, nine digs and four aces.

Penn State (2-3) returns to action against Siena in its first game in the Syracuse Classic at 10 a.m. Friday.

Penn State Volleyball

