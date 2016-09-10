Penn State earns 2 women’s volleyball road wins in Syracuse

Simone Lee had a big day, totaling 39 kills in two matches as No. 17 Penn State swept Syracuse and defeated Hofstra in four sets at the Syracuse Classic on Saturday.
During a 25-22, 25-17, 25-12 sweep of the Orange, Lee picked up 18 kills while Heidi Thelen added 10 kills on .562 hitting, Tori Gorrell picked up seven blocks, Kendall White recorded a dozen digs and Abby Detering had 39 assists and 11 digs. The Nittany Lions (5-3) hit .254 as a team, holding the Orange to .088 hitting.
Syracuse won the block total 10-8, while Penn State held a 56-38 edge in digs.
Earlier Saturday, Lee powered in 21 kills in a 25-21, 22-25, 25-12, 25-11 victory over Hofstra. Washington added 11 kills on .529 hitting, Gorrell recorded eight blocks and seven kills, Detering dished out 41 assists to go with 10 digs. Penn State hit .336 in the match, the Pride hit .091, and the Lions won the blocking battle 13-5.5.
The Nittany Lions host Rhode Island on Friday at Rec Hall.
