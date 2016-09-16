Nittany Lions open Penn State Invitational with win over Rhode Island

Penn State made easy work of Rhode Island in the opening day of the Penn State Invitational.
The Nittany Lions breezed past the Rams 25-6, 25-18, 25-13 inside Rec Hall on Friday night.
Haleigh Washington and Simone Lee led No. 20 Penn State offensive with double digit kills. Washington led the team with 11 as Lee tallied 10. Heidi Thelen was third on the team with six kills.
Abby Detering led the Nittany Lions with 27 assists.
Howard topped Clemson 25-16, 24-26, 25-17, 25-20 in the tournament opener.
Penn State will square off with Howard at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and then face Clemson at 7 p.m.
