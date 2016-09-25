No. 18 Penn State tops Northwestern for 8th straight win

No. 18 Penn State earned a 27-25, 25-17, 25-17 win over Northwestern on Sunday afternoon.
Simone Lee’s 10 kills, eight digs and four aces paced the Nittany Lions (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten), who have won eight straight. Heidi Thelen added nine kills and four blocks, Tori Gorrell also posted four blocks and Abby Detering gave out 32 assists while guiding the team to .266 hitting.
Symone Abbott and Gabrielle Hazen each had 10 kills to pace the Wildcats (7-7, 0-2), who hit .093 and were outblocked 8-4. Penn State also served up eight aces in the match.
The Nittany Lions return to Rec Hall this weekend, hosting Michigan State on Friday and Michigan on Saturday.
