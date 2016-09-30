PSU women’s volleyball runs winning streak to 9

Penn State swept past Michigan State 25-22, 25-20, 25-13 Friday night at Rec Hall in a top-20 battle.
Simone Lee’s 12 kills, Ali Frantti’s 10 kills, Haleigh Washington’s nine kills, Abby Detering’s 34 assists and Kendall White’s 11 digs paced the No. 16 Nittany Lions (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten), who hit .333.
Alyssa Garvelink’s nine kills and three blocks, and Rachel Minarick’s 21 assists and nine digs paced the No. 18 Spartans (12-3, 1-2), who were held to .103 hitting by the nation’s top defensive team. Penn State entered the night holding opponents to .093 hitting this season, tops in Division I.
The Nittany Lions host No. 22 Michigan at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Comments