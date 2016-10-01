Former Nittany Lions Alisha Glass, Christa Harmotto Dietzen return to Happy Valley with bronze medals

Patiently, and happily, they sat at their table, scribbling their names and smiling for photos.
It had been seven years since either one of them had stepped onto the floor at Rec Hall and swung at a ball, but Alisha Glass and Christa Harmotto Dietzen are about the closest it gets to Nittany Lion volleyball royalty.
That comes with the “USA” jackets each was wearing Friday night and the Olympic medals hanging around their necks.
For many of those photos, both women grinned and proudly held up those bronze medals.
“I can’t get enough of the energy and the excitement,” Glass said while watching the Nittany Lions’ 3-0 win over Michigan State. “It’s so cool to hear stories of people watching it, cutting out of work a little early to see (matches) and support us.”
Their appearance did not end at Rec Hall. They waved to the crowd from the field Saturday for the football game against Minnesota, and will give a talk at 11 a.m. Sunday at the All-Sports Museum in Beaver Stadium.
For many of the fans seeking signatures and pictures, whether they were still playing on a high school team or attending matches for years, this was a personal connection. So many can brag “I knew them when …” long before the matches in Rio de Janeiro.
Glass and Dietzen were part of perhaps one of the greatest runs not just in volleyball but perhaps all of collegiate sports. They contributed to four straight NCAA titles, a 109-match win streak and Division I volleyball records for consecutive wins, home wins, road wins and more.
The talent they possessed helped take them around the world, and got them to Rio. Glass played in every match as the starting setter, while Dietzen was the team captain. She was a starter four years ago in London, but this time she played sparingly, often called “mom” by her teammates as she mentored the young squad and kept them steady.
As special as both Olympic experiences were, Dietzen got to enjoy the games in Rio more, eyes more open and feeling a little more relaxed.
“I think I was able to soak in all the moments,” Dietzen said. “I had an idea what to expect. There are always surprises in any tournament, but knowing what to expect allowed me to be more relaxed and I could really enjoy the experience more than London.”
Both had slipped on U.S. uniforms for years, as had Nicole Fawcett and Megan Hodge. Hodge got to play in London, Fawcett was an alternate for both Olympics and Glass had been an alternate in 2012. They played so many matches in those uniforms, but getting to do it in Rio was beyond comparison, especially after taking part in the opening ceremonies with so many other American and international stars.
Hearing the “U!S!A!” chants as they walked in was “incredible and powerful,” Glass thought.
“Normally you’re putting on red, white and blue and it’s USA Volleyball, and we’re going to compete against the world,” Glass said. “I think it was even cooler to be with Team USA, and have the same clothes across the board from all the sports, knowing I’m wearing what Serena Williams is wearing, what Maya Moore is wearing, and we’re all competing as Team USA.”
In addition to their appearances at Penn State events this weekend, the pair also got to enjoy life a bit. Many former Nittany Lions were at Friday’s match, whether they were contemporaries or not. Glass and Dietzen also went to Friday’s practice and a few other team activities.
They also, before the age of 30, have retired from the game. Dietzen said matter-of-factly she is done. Glass left the door open a crack, but both want out of the grind.
“There comes a time for everybody to shut the door on the 12-month season,” said Dietzen. “It’s wonderful, there are so many opportunities, so many great experiences, but it also takes you away from your family and things that are also important in life.”
Both know they missed a lot chasing their dreams, and while they want to stay connected to the game, perhaps getting into coaching, they are unsure about their future.
“That’s really cool,” Glass said of the unknown. “We’re enjoying feeling like normal people. Not that we weren’t normal before, but just having more relaxed schedules, and we can actually just get to a volleyball match in Happy Valley and get to weddings that we had to cancel on. We can spend time with families and not have this end date … and be in the moment.”
This weekend, it was about sharing moments.
