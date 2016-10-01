Penn State volleyball sweeps Michigan

The Penn State women’s volleyball team swept past Michigan at Rec Hall on Saturday night for its 10th straight victory.
Behind a .432 hitting performance as a team, the No. 16 Nittany Lions won 25-20, 25-19, 25-15 against the No. 22 Wolverines.
Ali Frantti’s 11 kills and seven digs, Tori Gorrell’s nine kills and five blocks, Haleigh Washington’s eight kills, five blocks and three aces and Simone Lee’s eight kills paced Penn State (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten). Abby Detering led with 11 digs to go with 35 assists while directing the efficient offense.
Defensively, the Nittany Lions held an 11-4 blocking advantage.
Adeja Lambert’s 10 kills paced the Wolverines (13-3, 2-2), who hit .207.
Penn State has a battle set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rec Hall against No. 2 Minnesota.
