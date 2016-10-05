Women’s volleyball upsets No. 1 Minnesota

After a wild five-set match, the No. 14 ranked Penn State women’s volleyball team toppled No. 1 Minnesota 3-2 (29-27, 21-25, 23-25, 25-14, 15-10) on Wednesday night at Rec Hall.
The Nittany Lions (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten) tallied four of the final five points of the match, completing a thrilling comeback against the Golden Gophers (12-2, 4-1).
Match point was polished off by Penn State outside hitter Simone Lee, who led all players with 30 kills. Fed by Abby Detering, who had 61 assists on the evening, Lee finished an electric evening in front of a Whiteout crowd.
Down 13-5 early in the first set, the Nittany Lions rebounded to win the opener 29-27. However, Penn State had trouble with the Golden Gophers the next two sets, falling just short of extending its initial 1-0 advantage.
The match turned, though, in the fourth set. Falling behind 7-2 against the Golden Gophers and facing a possible 3-1 defeat, Penn State coach Russ Rose called timeout.
Whatever he said to the Nittany Lions worked. Penn State rattled off nine of the next 11 points, and won the set 25-14.
In addition to doling out assists, Detering also contributed three aces. Tori Gorrell led the Nittany Lions with five blocks, and Kendall White recorded a game-high 21 digs.
Penn State has now won 11 matches in a row, and host Rutgers on Saturday at 8 p.m.
