October 8, 2016 11:34 PM

Penn State women’s volleyball win streak hits 12

From CDT staff reports

UNIVERSITY PARK

The Penn State women’s volleyball team earned its 12th straight victory with a sweep of Rutgers at Rec Hall on Saturday night.

With a .425 team hitting performance, the Nittany Lions earned a 25-13, 25-16, 25-10 triumph, capped by Laura Broerman’s third ace of the night.

Tori Gorrell and Simone Lee paced the strong hitting night with 11 kills apiece, while Haleigh Washington added 10. Washington posted a .750 hitting night, and Gorrell hit .714. Heidi Thelen added seven kills.

Abby Detering ran the offense well with her 40 assists, Washington also notched five blocks and Kendall White had 14 digs. The Nittany Lions (14-3, 6-0 Big Ten) posted a 9.5-4 blocking advantage to remain tied with Wisconsin atop the conference standings.

Meme Fletcher’s nine kills led Rutgers (4-15, 0-6) and accounted for half the team’s kill total as the Scarlet Knights hit .024.

The Nittany Lions hit the road for a visit to No. 17 Purdue on Friday.

