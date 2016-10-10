Simone Lee, Abby Detering receive Big Ten volleyball honors

On the heels of the first 30-kill match for a Nittany Lion in nearly a decade, Penn State’s Simone Lee was named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week for volleyball on Monday.
Teammate Abby Detering also was honored as the conference Setter of the Week.
Lee put down 30 kills in a five-set victory over then-No. 1 Minnesota last Wednesday at Rec Hall. She added 11 kills in a sweep of Rutgers on Saturday. The 30-kill performance was the first for a Nittany Lion in the 25-point, rally-scoring era, and the first for Penn State since Nicole Fawcett put down 31 on Aug. 31, 2007, when sets were played to 30 points. Lee also hit .321 for the week and tallied a dozen digs and five blocks over the two matches.
Detering, who like Lee picked up her first Big Ten award, guided the Nittany Lion offense to the two wins, with a .346 hitting night in the two matches. The sophomore transfer from Florida gave out 101 assists to go with 15 digs, eight kills, three blocks and three aces.
The Nittany Lions (14-3, 6-0 Big Ten), who moved up to No. 10 in this week’s AVCA coaches’ poll and share the conference lead with No. 1 Wisconsin, travel to No. 22 Purdue and Indiana this weekend.
