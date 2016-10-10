Penn State men’s volleyball releases schedule

With 15 home matches and a number of challenges, Penn State announced its season schedule on Monday.
The schedule includes meetings with defending national champion Ohio State as well as national powers Stanford, UCLA, Southern California, UC Santa Barbara, Lewis and Loyola.
The season opens at Ohio State for the Big Ten-Pac 12 Challenge for matches against UCLA on Jan. 6 and USC on Jan. 7. The Nittany Lions will return to Columbus, site of the National Collegiate Championships in May, to face the Buckeyes on Jan. 24 and host Ohio State on March 28.
Other home matches include Loyola (Chicago) (Jan. 19), Lewis (Jan. 20), Mount Olive (Jan. 27), Coker (Jan. 28), St. Francis (Feb. 3), Harvard (Feb. 17), Sacred Heart (Feb. 18), UC Santa Barbara (March 3), Stanford (March 4), California Baptist (March 17), Princeton (March 31), NJIT (April 1), Charleston (April 14) and Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association tournament champions George Mason (April 15).
For the second straight season, the Nittany Lions do not travel farther west than Chicago. Other road matches include Ball State (Jan. 13), IPFW (Jan. 14), NJIT (Feb. 10), Princeton (Feb. 11), St. Francis (Feb. 14), George Mason (Feb. 24), Charleston (Feb. 25), Lewis (March 24), Loyola (March 25), Sacred Heart (April 7) and Harvard (April 8).
The EIVA tournament will be hosted by the regular-season champion, which has been Penn State the last 18 seasons, and is set for April 20-22.
