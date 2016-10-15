Penn State women’s volleyball sweeps Purdue

No. 10 Penn State stayed perfect atop the Big Ten standings with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-17 sweep of No. 22 Purdue on Friday, earning its 13th straight victory.
The Nittany Lions (15-3, 7-0 Big Ten) hit .322 for the match and were paced by 15 kills from Simone Lee, eight kills and .583 hitting from Haleigh Washington, 29 assists from Abby Detering and 11 digs from Kendall White. Tori Gorrell posted three blocks.
Danielle Cuttino’s 11 kills paced the Boilermakers (11-7, 1-6).
The Nittany Lions visit Indiana on Saturday.
Comments