Penn State sweeps away Ohio State in women’s volleyball

There was no upset this time for the Ohio State women’s volleyball team.
No. 9 Penn State made sure of that with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-17 sweep of No. 19 Ohio State on Wednesday night at Rec Hall.
The win kept the Nittany Lions (17-3, 9-0 Big Ten) alone atop the conference and extended their win streak to 15 straight.
Simone Lee’s 12 kills and Haleigh Washington’s 10 kills on an error-free 13 swings to hit .769 led the way. Ali Frantti added seven kills, Abby Detering delivered 34 assists and three aces to go with eight digs, and Kendall White also had eight digs. Tori Gorrell posted six blocks as Penn State held an 11-4 blocking advantage.
Taylor Sandbothe’s 15 kills paced the Buckeyes (13-8, 3-6), who ended No. 1 Nebraska’s 28-match win streak earlier this month.
The Nittany Lions hit .356 as a team and held Ohio State to .192 hitting.
In Penn State’s eighth top-25 match of the season, the win starts toughest run of year with five straight ranked Big Ten opponents over 17 days, with visits to No. 16 Michigan on Saturday, No. 4 Wisconsin on Nov. 28 and No. 3 Minnesota the next night before hosting No. 1 Nebraska on Nov. 4.
