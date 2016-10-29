Penn State falls to No. 4 Wisconsin in women’s volleyball

The Penn State women’s volleyball team suffered its second straight loss Friday night, falling in four sets in a showdown with Wisconsin.
The No. 4 Badgers prevailed 25-16, 25-18, 18-25, 25-21, dropping the Nittany Lions out of a first-place tie in the Big Ten.
Lauryn Gillis’ 21 kills led four Badgers (17-3, 9-2) in double digits in kills as the team hit .331 against the nation’s toughest defense, which had been holding opponents to .127 hitting this fall. Molly Haggerty added 16 kills.
Simone Lee’s 19 kills paced the No. 10 Nittany Lions (17-5, 9-2) and Ali Frantti added 11 kills as the team hit just .216. Haleigh Washington posted six blocks and six kills, Abby Detering recorded 36 assists and three aces and Kendall White had 16 digs. Penn State won the blocking battle 12-8.
The road doesn’t get easier for the Nittany Lions, who visit No. 3 Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
