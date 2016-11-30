Big Ten honors 4 Penn State volleyball players

Four members of the Penn State women’s volleyball team picked up Big Ten honors for the regular season, the conference announced Tuesday.
Simone Lee and Haleigh Washington were unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selections. With her first All-Big Ten selection, Lee led the Nittany Lions and Big Ten with 4.17 kills per set, and her 455 kills is fifth all-time for a Nittany Lion in a season in the 25-point rally-scoring era. Washington was named to the team for a third time in her career, leading the conference and ranking second in the nation with a .438 hitting percentage, and also leading Penn State with 124 blocks to go with 265 kills.
Named to the All-Freshman team were Tori Gorrell and Kendall White. Gorrell has 185 kills and 110 blocks this season, while White has posted 438 digs.
Also, Laura Boreman picked up the team’s Sportsmanship Award from the Big Ten.
