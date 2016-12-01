Penn State men’s volleyball adds two to team

Head coach Mark Pavlik announced on Thursday that the Penn State men’s volleyball team added two outside hitters.
Will Bantle and Henry Payne each signed their National Letters of Intent during the early signing period. They will join the Nittany Lions in 2018.
Payne is the smaller of the two just by an inch. He checks in at 6-foot-4.
Payne comes to the Nittany Lions from Clarence High School in Clarence, N.Y. He is the school’s all-time kills leader with 1,668 and is a three-year letterwinner.
Bantle meanwhile will make a cross-country trek from Los Angeles. Bantle plays for Loyola High School.
He helped lead Loyola to a 57-1 mark through his freshman and sophomore seasons. The school is ranked No. 3 nationally.
