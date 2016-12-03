Penn State women’s volleyball drops Pitt in 4 sets in NCAA 2nd round

The Penn State women’s volleyball team is once again heading to the third round of the NCAA tournament.
Behind a balanced offensive attack, the 16th-seeded Nittany Lions overcame a sluggish start to drop Pittsburgh 20-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18 Saturday night at Rec Hall.
Penn State (24-9) will face either No. 1 seed Nebraska or Texas Christian in the regional semifinals next Friday.
The offense was paced by 14 kills each from Simone Lee and Haleigh Washington, 11 from Ali Frantti and eight from Tori Gorrell. Abby Detering directed the offense to a .321 hitting effort with her 42 assists. Kendall White picked up 18 digs.
The Nittany Lions had a huge blocking effort to key the defense, winning the battle 13-5.5. It was led by Washington’s six, Gorrell’s five and four each for Detering and Heidi Thelen.
Pitt was led by 14 kills apiece for Stephanie Williams and Nika Markovic.
Pitt raced to a big lead to start the match, up 9-3 after a Mariah Bell kill, and never let Penn State draw closer than two points before a Williams kill wrapped up the frame. The Panthers hit .567 in the set, making just one unforced hitting error.
The Nittany Lions bounced back in the second, also making just one unforced hitting error while also using a stronger service game. Despite Detering’s set flying a little wide, Washington adjusted and found a spot for the kill to lock up the set and tie the match.
Penn State built a huge block in the third set to dominate the frame. It had a 7-1 blocking advantage, forcing the Panthers into hitting minus-.214.
The Nittany Lions got more of the same in the fourth set, racing to a 12-5 advantage to cruise. They got to celebrate after a quick set to Gorrell in the middle found the floor.
