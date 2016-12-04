Penn State volleyball to face Nebraska in next round at noon Friday

The Penn State women’s volleyball team will have to get an extra-early start on its day for its next match in the NCAA tournament.
The No. 16-seeded Nittany Lions will meet No. 1 Nebraska at noon Friday in Lincoln, Neb., in the regional semifinals. The NCAA posted match times on its web site Sunday afternoon. The match is scheduled to be shown on ESPNU.
The match is the first of two at the Devaney Center and the first of eight regional semifinals Friday, all being played in the central time zone. Arizona and No. 8 Washington meet in the second match at 2:30 p.m. The eight regional semifinal matches will stretch all day and through the evening. The finale is set for Minneapolis at 10:45 p.m., with No. 10 UCLA facing No. 7 North Carolina, which has ACC Offensive Player of the Year and State College graduate Taylor Leath.
The Nittany Lions and Cornhuskers will meet for the thrd time in six weeks, with Nebraska taking the first two. The Huskers outlasted Penn State in five grueling sets at the beginning of November in Rec Hall, then swept the Lions in mid-November.
Penn State advanced with a four-set win over Pittsburgh on Saturday in the second round. Nebraska swept Texas Christian 3-0.
The match is one of two set for Friday involving two Big Ten teams facing each other. Ohio State visits No. 3 Wisconsin in another contest, with six of the 16 remaining teams hailing from the Big Ten. The Huskers were the Big Ten regular-season champions and are the defending national champions.
The regional finals will start at 4 p.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to the NCAA semifinals in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 15.
