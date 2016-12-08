Haleigh Washington earns academic honor

Penn State junior middle blocker Haleigh Washington earned College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America honors, the program announced Thursday.
It’s the second consecutive season that Washington has been recognized with Academic All-America honors. She was on the second team last season, and was recognized on the third team this year.
Washington boasts a 3.83 GPA while double majoring in philosophy and psychology.
The junior ranks second nationally in hitting percentage (.453), while leading Penn State in blocks (133). She also ranks second on the team with 281 kills.
