Penn State falls short against Nebraska in NCAA volleyball tournament

The Penn State women’s volleyball team was on the verge of a stunning upset, but couldn’t get that one last point.
Nebraska rallied from two sets down to knock out the Nittany Lions 23-25, 23-25, 26-24, 25-19, 15-6 in the NCAA regional semifinals Friday afternoon at the Devaney Center in Lincoln, Neb.
The top-seeded and defending national champion Cornhuskers will head to the regional finals at 4 p.m. Saturday to meet either Arizona or Washington, who meet in the next match in Lincoln.
The No. 16 seed Nittany Lions (24-10) end the season with the most losses since finishing 36-10 in 1983.
Simone Lee’s 22 kills and 12 digs paced Penn State while Ali Frantti had perhaps her best match of the season with 21 kills, 15 digs and six blocks. Haleigh Washington added 10 kills and seven blocks, Abby Detering delivered 40 assists to go with 10 digs, Kendall White picked up 26 digs and Bryanna Weiskircher served up three aces.
Briana Holman’s 17 kills and seven blocks led the Huskers (30-2), Amber Rolfzen posted 15 kills and twin sister Kadie added 14 kills and 18 digs. Andie Malloy had 13 kills, Kelly Hunter gave out 50 assists and Justine Wong-Orantes picked up 18 digs.
Penn State won the blocking battle 17-14.5 in front of a boisterous crowd of 8,240 mostly Husker fans.
Frantti led the surprising start in the first two sets with her huge swings on efficient hitting, and also a half-dozen blocks. Penn State was on the precipice of an upset sweep, serving for the match at 24-22 in the third set, but Nebraska fought back to take the frame and then dominated the fourth.
The Huskers then eased ahead 9-4 in the fifth after a Mikaela Foecke ace, and denied all of the Lions’ comeback attempts.
