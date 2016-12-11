Frantti, Lee named to women’s volleyball regional all-tournament team

Penn State had a pair of players selected to the Lincoln regional all-tournament team Saturday night.
The Nittany Lions’ Ali Frantti and Simone Lee were recognized along with Arizona’s Penina Snuka, Washington’s Crissy Jones, Nebraska teammates Kelly Hunter, Andie Malloy and Kadie Rolfzen.
Frantti had a season-high 21 kills, 15 digs and career-high six blocks in Penn State’s five-set loss to the top-seeded Cornhuskers. Lee recorded a match-high 22 kills and 12 digs. Rolfzen was named the regional’s most outstanding player.
Comments