Chris Nugent selected as preseason All-American

Penn State’s Chris Nugent was selected as a second-team Off the Block Preseason All-American, the program announced in a press release Tuesday.
Nugent led the Nittany Lions with 396 kills and 31 aces last season.
Penn State teammates Royce Clemens and Matt Callaway also received votes for the Preseason All-American teams selected by head coaches and writers.
The Nittany Lions are coming off a 19-10 season.
Penn State opens this season against UCLA in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 6.
Comments