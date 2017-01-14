No. 1 Nittany Lions men’s volleyball sweeps Indiana-Purdue-Fort Wayne

The Penn State men’s volleyball team swept away Indiana-Purdue-Fort Wayne 25-16, 25-23, 27-25 Saturday night.
The No. 1 Nittany Lions (2-2) got 13 kills from Chris Nugent, nine from Cal Mende and eight from Kevin Gear. Gear, who had five of his kills in the first set, notched his total on just 10 swings to hit .800 in the match. Luke Braswsell gave 35 assists while directing the offense to .237 hitting, Royce Clemens picked up 11 digs and Matt Callaway had three blocks.
Pelegrin Vargas’ 10 kills paced the Mastadons (0-6), who hit .376.
Penn State plays its home opener Thursday at Rec Hall, hosting No. 8 Loyola-Chicago.
