Nugent, Gear earn EIVA honors for Penn State volleyball

Penn State swept the weekly honors Tuesday in the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association.
Chris Nugent and Kevin Gear were named the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, after helping the No. 15 Nittany Lions split matches at Ball State and IPFW last weekend.
Nugent put down 30 kills in the matches, including a .391 hitting day against the Mastadons in a 3-0 win. Gear tallied eight blocks, including six against the Cardinals in a 3-1 loss and 14 kills on .619 hitting against IPFW.
Penn State hosts No. 9 Loyola-Chicago in the home opener on Thursday and No. 8 Lewis on Friday at Rec Hall.
