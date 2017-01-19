Dietzen appointed to fitness council

Four-time Penn State All-American Christa (Harmotto) Dietzen has been appointed to the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition.
Dietzen is one of four people appointed to the council by President Barak Obama.
Dietzen is a two-time Olympian, helping the U.S. women’s national team to a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics in London and a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she was team captain. She retired from the sport after the Rio Games.
She also helped the Nittany Lions to NCAA Championships in 2007 and 2008.
Comments