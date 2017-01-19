No. 15 Penn State men’s volleyball takes down No. 9 Loyola Chicago

Penn State endured a marathon home opener Thursday night, edging Loyola Chicago in five sets at Rec Hall.
Chris Nugent’s 15 kills paced three in doubled figures as the No. 15 Nittany Lions prevailed 25-17, 15-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-11.
Cal Mende added 13 kills and Aidan Albrecht posted 10 kills. Luke Braswell handed out 40 assists while directing the offense to .184 hitting, Kevin Gear collected five blocks, and Royce Clemens picked up 15 digs.
Ben Plaisted’s 12 kills and 10 digs, Will Tischler’s 11 kills, Jeff Jendryk’s 10 kills and five blocks, and Paul Narup’s six blocks led the No. 9 Ramblers. Ian Cowen posted 38 assists as Loyola hit . 233 and won the blocking battle 11-7.5.
Penn State (3-2) hosts No. 8 Lewis at 7 p.m. Friday.
