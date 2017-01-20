Penn State men’s volleyball falls to Lewis

No. 15 Penn State rallied to force a fifth set, but the Nittany Lions couldn’t complete the comeback in a 3-2 (28-26, 25-14, 16-25, 19-25, 15-9) loss to No. 8 Lewis on Friday night.
Chris Nugent paced the Nittany Lions with 15 kills, and Lee Smith added 12 kills. Luke Braswell directed the offense to .233 hitting with 47 assists to go with 11 digs, and Kevin Gear posted five blocks.
Ryan Coenen had 17 kills and John Hodul collected seven blocks to lead Lewis (4-1), which led from start to finish in the decisive set. The Flyers hit .293 in the match.
Penn State (3-3) takes on Ohio State on the road at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
