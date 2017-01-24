No. 1 Ohio State too much for Penn State men’s volleyball

The nation’s top men’s volleyball team flexed its muscles against Penn State on Tuesday night.
The defending national champion Buckeyes swept the No. 14 Nittany Lions 25-16, 25-22, 25-16 at St. John Arena.
Lee Smith led the Nittany Lions (3-4) with eight kills, Chris Nugent added six, Aidan Albrecht picked up eight blocks, Royce Clemens recorded 11 digs and Luke Braswell used 22 assists to direct the offense to .188 hitting. The Buckeyes hit .367.
Nicolas Szerszen’s 18 kills paced Ohio State (7-0), followed by 13 kills and five assists for Miles Johnson and six blocks for Blake Leeson.
Penn State returns to Rec Hall to host Mount Olive on Friday.
